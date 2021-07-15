Eggs are a healthy and affordable protein. But, how do you know which egg is best?

Eggs are a healthy and affordable protein. But with so many choices in the grocery aisle, how do you know which eggs are best? Here are some tips to help you choose a high-quality egg.

For the answers, we turned to Sara Browning, RDN at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital.

1. Color doesn't matter. Eggs come in many colors including brown, white, green, and blue. The color depends on the chicken breed that laid the egg and doesn't influence its nutritional content.

2. Sunlight and pasture does matter. The nutrient content of an egg is influenced by what a chicken eats and if it spends time outdoors. Just like humans, chickens get vitamin D from the sun and chickens that have more time in the sun have much more vitamin D in their eggs, up to 3 or 4 times more than conventional eggs. That vitamin D strengthens bones and the immune system. Look for free-range/free-foraging eggs or eggs from a reputable local farmer.

3. The right chicken feed can boost omega 3s. Chickens that eat an omega-3-rich feed, or that have regular access to pasture grass, have higher levels of omega 3s in their eggs. Higher omega-3s for humans mean healthier hearts, eyes, and even mental health. Again, look for free-range eggs. This term is unregulated and doesn't guarantee that the chickens had regular daily access to the outdoors, but makes outside time more likely.

