SALT LAKE CITY — If you are looking for a cool blast from the past, you might want to check out the exhibit, Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs at the Natural History Museum of Utah.

“You know I think one of the things that people love about Egypt is just the mystery and the magic,” says Tracy Collins, the Director of Community Engagement at the museum. “I also think the cool thing about the exhibit is, is it's interesting to see how people really lived, so it's very relatable. You can imagine what life was like during that time.”

The exhibit boasts 350 artifacts from ancient Egypt, and it has everything from statues, to pottery, to jewelry and there’s even a real-life mummy on display.

Not only is the Egypt exhibit awesome at the museum, but if you stop by the museum store you can take an Egypt Date Night Box home with you.

“The date night box is really fun,” says Collins. “It's basically a curated package that has everything you need for you to have a date night at home. It has everything you need to plan a wonderful dinner inspired by Egyptian cuisine. You can make a magic amulet with your partner; you can read love poetry to each other. So set some mood music and light candles and, and it's a has everything you need for a great evening at home.”

Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs, runs through January 2nd at the Museum and the Egypt Date Night Box is available for at the museum store for $49.99.

For more information on both the exhibit and the date night box, log onto nhmu.utah.edu.