Egyptian Theatre isn't showing new Sundance movies this year, but it is paying tribute to a classic

Park City is gearing up for its final Sundance Film Festival, but many were surprised to see that the Egyptian Theatre wasn’t on the list for screenings.

Instead of showing new movies, the theatre will focus on panels, live performances, and Robert Redford tributes.

It's also hosting a A Tribute to the Music of Little Miss Sunshine on this, the 20th anniversary of the Sundance movie.

DeVotchKa, The band behind the Grammy-nominated soundtrack from "Little Miss Sunshine", will be performing live on stage on Friday, January 23 and Saturday, January 24 at 8pm each night and again on Sunday, January 25 at 5pm.

You can get tickets and learn more at parkcityshows.com.

