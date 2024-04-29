El Cholo was the first Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles and the city even named a street after the founders Alejandro and Rose Borquez.

El Cholo is now open in Sugar House, the first location outside of Southern California and opened in El Cholo's 100th year.

El Cholo has been serving Green Corn Tamales every Summer since the 1930s and the Sugar House location is celebrating the kickoff of the season with a bash on April 30, 2024.

The event will feature abundant food stations featuring traditional fare, Mariachis, Mexican dance group "Oaxaca-Utah", and a silent auction with gifts donated by local Sugar House businesses.

It's also a fundraiser for Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, and the hope is to raise $10K.

You can purchase tickets here and for more information visit: ElCholo.com

