Election years can actually be good for the real estate market

With the election coming up, history may be on real estate's side! Realtor Briana Allred, with Equity Real Estate Advantage, joined us to explain.

She says, "According to HUD and NAR, home sales actually increased in nine out of the last 11 presidential elections. So, while there may be some uncertainty, the market tends to rebound and present great opportunities for both buyers and sellers. Now is a great time to explore what's out there.'

And, Briana has a great listing to take a look at in Herriman. It's a charming townhouse that offers an ideal blend of comfort and convenience, with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

It's just a short walk to J. Lynn Crane Park, which hosts local events throughout the year, including an outdoor ice skating rink in the winter.

You'll also be within walking distance of the JL Sorenson Recreation Center and the Herriman Library.

Plus, you're only six minutes from the Mountain View Village Mall, where you'll find shopping, dining and entertainment.

Briana says, "One of the coolest features of this home is the extra kitchen in the basement! It's set up like a small studio with its own kitchen and full bathroom, offering flexibility. The home also boasts a fully fenced backyard. It's a truly unique property with lots of potential!"

You can see it at open houses on Friday, September 6, 2024 from 5:30 to 7;30 pm or Saturday, September 7, 2024 from 11:30am - 1:30pm at 5054 West Walford Lane, Herriman, Utah 84096.

You can contact Briana by calling 801-634-7508 or by following her on Instagram @utahrealestate_briana.allred.

