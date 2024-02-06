Electric vehicles are trending in 2024, and Ken Garff is helping customers navigate the ins and outs

Electric Vehicles are trending in 2024, and Ken Garff Automotive Group is leading the way in helping customers navigate through the ins and outs.

Simon Millican, the Service Manager at Ken Garff Porsche Audi in Lehi joined us to tell us more.

He explained there are three different kinds of electric vehicles:

1. Hybrid Vehicle … Battery Regenerates on its own, car goes up to 5 mph in electric mode and then gas engine kicks in.

2. PHEV Vehicle … Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle. Has battery enabling car to go 40 miles fully electric, then gas engine kicks in. Need to have home charger.

3. BEV Vehicle … Battery Electric Vehicle, 100% electric. Need home charger, range varies by model, from 200 miles to 300 miles.

EVs can be a good option for anyone, especially if you have a hefty gas bill. An electric home charging station does cost less.

In addition EVs also produce zero emissions while driving. But, they do still have a carbon footprint.

While EVs don't require the same fluid services like spark plugs and belts, they do require routine service.

And, it's important to note that EV batteries are affected by hot and cold weather.

Ken Garff Automotive has a training program for their sales team to be able to help customers.

You can find a dealership near you at kengarff.com.