Elevate your back-to-school routine with these five products

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner shared five great products to elevate your back-to-school routine.

Wanderwild Backpacks and Lunchboxes: These are mom-invented and designed just for kids. Dawn says they're made with high-quality, durable and washable materials. They're also comfortable for kids and their colorful patterns show off your child's interests. You can even personalize them with a name, initials or monogram. Surebonder Crafters Creativity Kit: This kit includes 73 glue sticks in clear, color and glitter varieties. The sticks are safe and easy to use. A great everyday option is their Ultra Mini Glue Gun which shuts off automatically after 30 minutes. Good For You Girls Natural Skincare: This is specifically formulated with naturally-derived ingredients to treat, pamper and protect young hormonal skin for girls eight years old and up. The skincare clears pores and helps maintain a healthy moisture balance. SiSi Spray N' Style Brush: Say goodbye to stressful hair brushing routines with your kids! This brush was created by a mom after struggling to comb her daughter's knotty hair. It's gentle innovative design glides through hair with ease while holding your hair product of choice. It's great for any ages and kids can even take it with them in their backpacks. The Self-Education Manual: Written by Gary Dean Petersen, this manual and workbook present techniques in a clear and efficient manner to guide learners through different study methods. It's perfect for recent high school graduates.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.