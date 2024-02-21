Elevate your food with these toppings full of flavor

Elevate your food with Pantala Premium Toppings!

Susan Odell, a well traveled chef, joined Jenny Hardman to feature her new company and share a delicious recipe.

Two products are Greek-inspired tapenades: Santorini and Mykonos.

They both include kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, capers and more. Santorini has feta cheese added and Mykonos is a vegan or dairy free version; both are sugar-free and vegetarian. Add this to your charcuterie boards with crackers, mix it into eggs and pasta, spread it on sandwiches, use it as a condiment for fish and chicken.

The third product is Cairo, an Egyptian-inspired nut and spice blend featuring roasted almonds and pistachios and combined with toasted seeds like coriander, cumin, fennel and sesame. Cairo is great to dip bread in but it's also delicious sprinkled on roasted vegetables, tossed into salads, used as a coating for fish and so many other possibilities.

Susan share her recipe for Mediterranean Orzo with Roasted Shrimp using Pantala Mykonos Greek-Inspired Tapenade.

Serves 4

This dish can be served hot or cold, making it a good choice for potlucks, picnics, and make ahead dinners.

For the orzo:



½ pound orzo pasta

Extra virgin olive oil

1 jar Pantala Mykonos Greek-Inspired Tapenade

8 ounces feta or goat cheese, crumbled

For the shrimp:

1 ½ pounds uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

Juice from 1/2 lemon

1 tablespoon finely chopped thyme

For garnish:

½ cup finely chopped green onions

½ cup finely chopped Italian parsley

1. Preheat the oven to 400F.

2. Bring a large pot of water with 1 tablespoon of salt to a rolling boil. Add the orzo and cook for about 10 minutes, or until the pasta is just cooked through (al dente).

3. Meanwhile, place the shrimp on a large baking tray. Drizzle olive oil over the shrimp and sprinkle with the salt, pepper, lemon juice and thyme. Toss the shrimp well so they are evenly coated. Arrange the shrimp in a single layer.

4. Roast the shrimp for 5 to 7 minutes without turning, until the shrimp are pink and firm to the touch.

5. When the orzo is cooked, drain and return to the cooking pot. Toss the orzo with the Pantala and cheese. Taste and add salt and pepper if desired. Add the cooked shrimp and toss gently.

6. Stir in half of the green onions and parsley. Serve warm with the remaining green onions and parsley scattered on top or cool and refrigerate to enjoy later.

For more information and to order Pantala go to pantala.life.