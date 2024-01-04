Elevate your home's entrance with the latest trends in doors

Some people are choosing to update their homes rather than move, due to the high interest rates.

One way you can give your home a new and refreshed look is by elevating the entrance.

Ben Kowallis, with Iron Door Works, joined us in studio with some of the hottest trends for 2024.

He says a lot of homeowners are moving away from vinyl and choosing metal instead for the overall quality and longevity of the material.

Simple, thick black lines with lots of class are popular, and you can get clear or white glass.

Iron Door Works also can put in Magic glass, that's when you can switch back and forth between frosted and clear with the click of the button.

