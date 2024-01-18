Eliminate small talk and have real conversation (even with strangers)

Heather Box and Julian Mocine-Mcqueen are co-founders of The Million Person Project and authors of "How Your Story Sets You Free".

The book is an inspirational guidebook to help unlock your narrative to make a change.

They say by eliminating small talk, you can have real conversations, even with strangers.

They are holding an event on January 19, 2024 at Athleta in Park City. They will be doing a Life Mapping Exercise, and showing five important questions to help an individual articulate their life so far and illustrate pivotal moments that made you who you are.

You can sigh up for the event here, and go to millionpersonproject.org for more information.

