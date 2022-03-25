Elvis Presley Joins the Army on This Week in History

On This Week in History Elvis Presley joined the United States Army.

He enlisted on March 24, 1958 and was one of the most well-known names in the world of entertainment at the time.

Because of that he was given the chance to enlist in Special Services to entertain the troops, but he declined and decided to be a regular soldier instead.

Elvis was stationed in Germany and was in the army until March 1960.

