Emergency preparedness led a Utah couple to create unique treats for all of us

Melissa and Chris Nehring invested in a freeze dry machine for their own personal emergency preparedness due to COVID.

They love the outdoors and starting packing their own treats for their kids in backpacks.

They loved the freeze dried treats so much, they decided to branch out to sell them and Base Camp Treats were born.

They explained the treats are first frozen in a pressurized chamber to approximately -40 degrees and then gradually they rise to a temperature of 145 degrees.

That process makes them have unique textures and the flavor is more powerful because it is not diluted with its natural water.

Melissa and Chris say their treats are great gifts for Valentine's Day, birthdays, teacher gifts or client/ employee appreciation because the boxes are an experience with six different treats in them.

They're offering a promo for The PLACE viewers, use code "FOXFREE" at checkout at basecamptreats.com and you will receive one bag free with your order.

Be sure to also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.