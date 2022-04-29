Emmy-nominated TV host Paige Davis is playing in Hello, Dolly! at Pioneer Theatre Company

Paige Davis, the Emmy-nominated television host, is playing Dolly Gallagher Levi in the upcoming Broadway musical Hello, Dolly!

It runs May 13 through May 28, 2022 at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of Utah.

Davis has a long career in theatre including the Broadway shows Chicago, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Sweet Charity and Boeing! Boeing!

She was also the host of "Trading Spaces", the home improvement show on TLC.

Of course Utahns known her as the television spokesperson for R.C. Willey furniture store.

This will be the first time Utahns will be able to see Davis on stage!

Hello, Dolly! has won 14 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Score and Book.

For tickets, visit: pioneertheatre.org