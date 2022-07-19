Empty Nesters! Here are tips to declutter and downsize your home

As couples become empty nesters, many decide to sell their big home. But that means downsizing and decluttering, which can be a daunting task.

In this week's Booming Forward, sponsored by Optum, we talk with a star from the Netflix show "The Home Edit" for some tips and techniques.

They are pros at transforming chaos into clean no matter what space they're faced with.

The first step, they say, is to start small. Don't take on a whole room at once - break that down into a section of the room, then break down that further. For example, start with a drawer.

Once you've picked your focus, it's time for the next step... getting rid of the stuff you don't want.

Next, you can categorize, by separating everything into specific groups.

The final step is "containing everything". Use baskets or bins to put everything together in its spot.

