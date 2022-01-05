Enjoy a 4-course meal and s'mores for dessert by a fire

Looking for a unique date night, or a fun way to spend an evening with your closest friends of family?

We found it at Wasatch Mountain State Park in beautiful Heber Valley.

Wilderness Access Outfitters can fit you with snowshoes and you'll take a slow, half-mile trip where you can admire the great outdoors.

You'll end up at a yurt for a four-course meal and then enjoy s'mores by the fire for dessert.

Bryan and Kate Silvey own Wilderness Access Outfitters and explained that yurts are basically tent structure that were first used by the Nomads in Mongolia because they are easy to transport.

But their yurts are fancier, with canvas walls and a ceiling to keep you warm. They even have a fireplace and electricity!

They offer private dinners and open dinners too.

You can make your reservation at waoutah.com or by calling 435-602-4022.