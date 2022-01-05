Watch
The Place

Actions

Enjoy a 4-course meal and s'mores for dessert by a fire

items.[0].videoTitle
Wilderness Access Outfitters can take you on a short snowshoeing trip to a yurt for dinner and s'mores by the campfire for dessert.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 15:44:52-05

Looking for a unique date night, or a fun way to spend an evening with your closest friends of family?

We found it at Wasatch Mountain State Park in beautiful Heber Valley.

Wilderness Access Outfitters can fit you with snowshoes and you'll take a slow, half-mile trip where you can admire the great outdoors.

You'll end up at a yurt for a four-course meal and then enjoy s'mores by the fire for dessert.

Bryan and Kate Silvey own Wilderness Access Outfitters and explained that yurts are basically tent structure that were first used by the Nomads in Mongolia because they are easy to transport.

But their yurts are fancier, with canvas walls and a ceiling to keep you warm. They even have a fireplace and electricity!

They offer private dinners and open dinners too.

You can make your reservation at waoutah.com or by calling 435-602-4022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere