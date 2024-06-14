Enjoy a burger at Hi-Mountain in Kamas, Utah

Hi-Mountain was first built in 1918 as a confectionery, then later it become the town pharmacy and a spot to grab delicious burgers.

Although the pharmacy is now closed, many Kamas locals still fondly call it, "The Drug Store."

Jenny Hardman couldn't believe all the vintage items they had on display - everything from old cash registers to soda bottles, even a hair dryer!

While you enjoy what the locals told Jenny are, "the best burgers in town," you can gaze at the vintage items, and if you're just passing through town they have lots of trips for your road trip.

For more information go to himtnburgers.com.