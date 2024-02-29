Enjoy a classic Philly Cheesesteak but instead of bread, have pasta!

Philly Cheesesteak Pasta recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson:

Ingredients:



1 lb. 90/20 ground beef

1 lb. dry rotini pasta

2 (10.5) oz.) French onion soup

2 c. + 1 c. shredded mozzarella

9 oz. cream cheese, softened and cubed

1 small onion, diced

1 small red pepper, diced

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

2 Tbsp. butter

1/4 tsp. paprika

1/2 Tbsp. onion powder

2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. celery salt

1 Tbsp. dried parsley

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Directions:

1. Cook the pasta to package directions. Drain and toss in a little oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the butter, onions, bell pepper, and mushrooms. Cook 8-10 minutes or until the veggies are soft and starting to brown. Add the Worcestershire sauce and cook another minute or so.

3. Add the ground beef and crumble it as it browns. Drain any excess fat if necessary. Stir in the paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, celery salt, and parsley. Once incorporated, add the French onion soup.

4. Once the mixture is simmering. Stir in the cream cheese until it melts in. Add the 2 c. mozzarella and stir it in until it completely melts. Stir in the cooked pasta until combined. Turn the heat to low.

5. Sprinkle on the last bit of mozzarella and if the pan is oven safe, place it under the broiler to melt. If the pan isn't safe for the oven, simply place on a lid until the cheese melts. Serve warm garnished with parsley. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

