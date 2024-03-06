Enjoy a "Coffee on Hot Sand" at Cozy Coffee Lounge

Have you ever enjoyed a Coffee on Hot Sand? You can find the pick-me-up across Europe, and now here in Salt Lake City as well at the Cozy Coffee Lounge.

But, they also have other options from lattes to plant-based drinks, avocado toast, Balkan soft drinks, smoked beef prusto and European pastries too.

They say Cozy Coffee Lounge is as much about the experience and ambiance as the delicious foods and drinks.

They have open mic nights, game nights and different events like free yoga. They want it to be a space for everyone to feel welcome!

It's located at 2580 S Main Street in South Salt Lake, and are open every day of the week.

You can follow them for more on Instagram @cozycoffeeslc.