Enjoy a coffee, snack or a meal at the beautiful outside dining area at The Gateway

Spring is a beautiful time of year to visit The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City.

Budah stopped by "Restaurant Row", which is a perfect place, right outside of several restaurants, to drink a coffee, enjoy a snack or eat your lunch or dinner meal.

Jacklyn Briggs from Gateway said if you look up, you'll enjoy a kaleidoscope that will pick up all the colors around you in a cool design.

One of the places you'll want to check out is Chedda Burger. How about their Churro Shake that is made with a fried cinnamon brown sugar Pop-Tart in it?

And for the main course you can't go wrong with the Honeymooner, which is a pulled pork sandwich with garlic mayo and white cheddar cheese topped with fried pineapple.

See the full menu at cheddawasted.com.

And, to see everything The Gateway has to offer, from eateries to specialty shops to the comedy club, visit atthegateway.com.

