Enjoy a late-summer or early fall meal on the patio at Snowmobile Pizza

Each week Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joins us with some foodie findings.

This week, he starts with a place to sit on a patio that has a serious 80s vibe:

Snowmobile Pizza – Salt Lake City



GARLIC KNOTS - HOUSE PIZZA DOUGH, GARLIC BUTTER, PARM, BASIL

BIANCO - WHITE SAUCE, MOZZ, PROVOLONE, FONTINA, ROASTED MUSHROOMS, COTTA, PICKLED JALAPENO, HONEY

GRANDMA PIE – PEPPERONI

WINGS

Chase also returns to one of his faves: Fat Boy Phillies – Murray



Philly Steak

Meatball

Garlic Philly burger

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".