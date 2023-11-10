Enjoy a milkshake and give back to the Salt Lake Education Foundation

Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi is proud to introduce Mak-n-Jax Milkshake Bar!

The Mak-n-Jax Milkshake Bar is a community-focused initiative, in which $1 from each milkshake sold will be donated to a featured nonprofit partner.

The team at Aqua Terra selected theSalt Lake Education Foundation as the inaugural beneficiary.

The Salt Lake Education Foundation supports every student in the Salt Lake City School District, helping ensure they achieve their goals in and out of the classroom; and relies on the community's support to help students.

Ascend Hospitality Group CEO and President, Elaina Morris, named the Milkshake Bar after her children Makena & Jaxon.

Choose from classic milkshakes like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry sorbet, and delicious toppings like whipped cream, chocolate chips, coconut, Oreo cookies, and macadamia crunch.

For menus and dining reservations go to Aqua Terra.