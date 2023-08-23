Enjoy a night of Dancing Under the Stars

Dancing Under the Stars features some of the best dancers in the country, on one stage, for two incredible nights!

It will feature ballroom, jazz, tap and hip hop from award-winning teams at Center Stage Performing Arts Studiosand special guests including BYU Cougarettes, professional dancers Charity Anderson Reid and Ezra Sosa, and professional tap dancer Ryan Maw!

Ryan joined us in studio with a preview of his dance that he will perform at this 19th annual dance spectacular!

Dancing Under the Stars is Friday, August 25, 2023 & Saturday, August 26, 2023 at SCERA Center for the Performing Arts in Orem. The pre-show is at 7:30 and the show is at 8:00pm.

You can get your tickets at: scera.org/events/dancing-under-the-stars.