Enjoy a summer golf game, and help children in Utah

Salt Lake City Mission is all about helping members of the community who have fallen on hard times.

Pastor Shawn Clay says the need is increasing all the time, and many times families who just can't afford to feed their kids are walking through their doors.

They're asking the community to come together in support of children who need extra help getting ready for the upcoming school year.

Putting For Pencils is a charity golf tournament to benefit Salt Lake City Mission's Back to School outreach event happening this August.

It's on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Rose Park Golf Course, and the deadline to sign up is July 13, 2023! It's $85 per player or $325 for a foursome.

The Back to School Giveaway is Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Christian Life Center, 1055 North Redwood Road. At this event they'll be handing out the school supplies, backpacks and other essentials to families who can't afford them.

It will be a fun day filled with activities and a free meal.

You can learn all about the services Salt Lake City Mission provides at saltlakecitymission.org.