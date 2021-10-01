Enjoy a taste of Park City with the 9th Annual Dine About

Locals and visitors can savor Park City’s world-renowned restaurants for the 9th Annual Dine About Park City!

The Park City Area Restaurant Association is the umbrella organization and will have 15 participating PCARA member restaurants in this year's Dine About so you can taste sample seasonal menus for exclusively discounted prices.

Dining experiences include 2-course lunches for just $10-$15 per person and 3-course dinners for $20-$40 per person.

Participating member restaurants include:

Billy Blanco’s

Blind Dog Restaurant

Chimayo

Este Pizza Park City

Flanagan’s on Main

Ghidotti’s

Grappa

Handle

Purple Sage

Riverhorse on Main

Salt Box Eatery & Catering

Shabu

Silver Star Café

Sushi Blue

Versante Hearth & Bar

Windy Ridge Café

The organization supports and promotes the large variety of award-winning restaurants in the Park City area.

For more information and to see menus go to Park City Dine About

