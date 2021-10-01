Watch
Enjoy a taste of Park City with the 9th Annual Dine About

The Park City Dine About is going on now through October 17th!
Posted at 2:50 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 16:50:46-04

Locals and visitors can savor Park City’s world-renowned restaurants for the 9th Annual Dine About Park City!

The Park City Area Restaurant Association is the umbrella organization and will have 15 participating PCARA member restaurants in this year's Dine About so you can taste sample seasonal menus for exclusively discounted prices.

Dining experiences include 2-course lunches for just $10-$15 per person and 3-course dinners for $20-$40 per person.

Participating member restaurants include:

Billy Blanco’s
Blind Dog Restaurant
Chimayo
Este Pizza Park City
Flanagan’s on Main
Ghidotti’s
Grappa
Handle
Purple Sage
Riverhorse on Main
Salt Box Eatery & Catering
Shabu
Silver Star Café
Sushi Blue
Versante Hearth & Bar
Windy Ridge Café

The organization supports and promotes the large variety of award-winning restaurants in the Park City area.

For more information and to see menus go to Park City Dine About

