Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Enjoy a vacation or staycation in Park City, Utah

Park City Lodging
Park City Lodging can help you find the perfect spot for your staycation.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 16:27:21-05

There's nothing quite like a vacation or staycation in Park City and Park City Lodging makes it easy to find what you need.

Park City Lodging has been providing vacation rental properties in Park City, Utah since 1984 and they currently have 250 vacation rentals for you to choose from.

Whether you prefer a ski-in/ ski-out luxury vacation home or a condominium in the heart of historic Main Street, they can help create a memorable Park City vacation for you.

They offer complimentary concierge, contactless check-in, and 24-hour guest support.

For more information and to book go to parkcitylodging.com and for more information about Park City check out historicparkcityutah.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere