Enjoy delicious soups & desserts and support local artists and other individuals in Utah

Community Nursing Services, or CNS, is once again hosting its 35th annual Art & Soup Charity Event.

This two-day event happens on March 27 and March 28, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

It features 22 restaurants and 60 local Utah artists.

Kimberley Dansie, VP of Community Outreach for CNS, says it's an opportunity to enjoy delicious soups, desserts and more while supporting local artists – and CNS' considerable service in our communities.

CNS has provided health care services in Utah for nearly 100 years, they support individuals and families who are unable to pay for the health care they need.

They serve in multiple ways including home health and hospice, continuing care after discharge from a hospital, infusion care, pharmacy, rehabilitative, respiratory care and more.

To continue providing these services, CNS relies on generous financial support from donors and supporters, including Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

Art & Soup is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. 22 restaurants and caterers are donating soup and dessert samples.

Guests can dine while enjoying a variety of art and shopping too!

Chef Chris Holbrook from Salt Lake Culinary Education is one of the partners who will be serving soup.

He joined us with a recipe for Leek, Potato & Bacon Soup.

INGREDIENTS

Soup:

2 tablespoons butter

1 pounds quality bacon, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 pound leeks, white and green parts, sliced, washed

3 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

6 cups chicken stock

1/2 cup heavy cream

Garnish:

2 leeks, white and green parts, sliced, washed

1 c all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

Oil for frying

Salt and Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Soup:

Melt the butter in a large pan on medium high heat, add bacon and fry until crisp.

Remove bacon, from pan, leaving fat, and place on paper-towel lined plate.

Add onions and cook until starting to brown on edges, add leeks, potatoes, salt and

pepper.

Stir well, cover and turn heat to low, simmer for 5 mins, stirring once.

Add stock, season well and bring up to boil. Cover and reduce heat to simmer for 20 mins until the potatoes are soft. Stir in the cream and mix well.

Use an immersion blender and partially blend soup to desired thickness. Stir in one-half

of the cooked, drained, bacon and warm though. Season with salt and pepper.

Ladle into bowl, top with some crisp bacon and fried leeks. Serve with crusty bread or

crackers.

Fried Leeks:

Mix flour and salt together. Dredge leeks in flour set on baking sheet.

In a large pot or deep fryer heat oil until piece of leek dropped in oil sizzles. Add leeks,

stirring constantly, and fry until crisp and lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon

or spider to drain on paper towels.

Add salt to taste and save for garnish.

Art & Soup Charity Event

Browse and purchase items from local artists

Free soup and food samples from 20 local restaurants and caterers

Live entertainment, auctions and drawings

$30 tickets available in advance or at the door

March 27 and 28

Lunch 11-2 and dinner 5-9

Mountain America Expo Center, Hall 1

For more information please visit cns-cares.org/art-soup