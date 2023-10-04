Enjoy dinner at Laurel inside The Grand America Hotel, but with a twist

Enjoy dinner at Laurel Brasserie & Bar in The Grand America Hotel but with a twist.

The chefs of Laurel along with forward-thinking chefs from across the country have come together to present The Chef’s Series.

The Chef’s Series kicked off on September 16th with Laurel's own Executive Chef Fernando Soberanis and Chef de Cuisine Tomas Olvera who were joined by Executive Chef Kyle Focken of The Elysian Bar in New Orleans.

Reserve your seat for the next Chef’s Series dinner on October 7th at 6:00pm, when Laurel's Executive Chef Fernando Soberanis creates delicious dishes paired with wine from Wade Cellars by Dwayne Wade.

You can also reserve your spot for their final Chef Series dinner on October 28th.

Each dinner is hosted in Laurel’s private dining rooms to ensure an intimate and stylish evening.

Tickets are available at LaurelSLC.com