Enjoy financial peace of mind with the Freedom Charts

"Money Shackles"
Jenny Hardman talks to the author of Money Shackles about how people can break free from them to achieve financial liberation.
Posted at 2:59 PM, Feb 05, 2024
Dutch Mendenhall says you need to stop trying to "earn" your way into wealth. There’s an easier way when you follow the "Freedom Charts" which he includes in his new book, Money Shackles.

Dutch Mendenhall is president of the Alternative Investment Associations and now adds Wall Street Journal bestselling author to his title.

Dutch is sharing his success with you in his new book, Money Shackles which will help eliminate the anxiety of financial uncertainty so that you can finally enjoy financial peace of mind.

To read more and get a copy of Money Shackles go to dutchmendenhall.com.

