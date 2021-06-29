Watch
Enjoy local food, drink, shopping and live music in downtown Heber City

A Farmer's Market with local food and drink, shopping and entertainment. That's what you'll find every Thursday evening in Heber City.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jun 29, 2021
You're invited to the all new Heber Market on Main!

Every Thursday evening from 5 to 9, there will be a Farmer's Market with lots of local vendors selling food, drink, produce and more. And, every week there will be a concert featuring local and out-of-state artists.

Budah talked with Jody Summers who says the Market on Main is a small town, world-class event!

She introduced us to students from Wasatch High School who'll be selling some trees and plants, as well as vendor called "PolyAsian Drinks". You'll find both of them at the Market on Main.

For more information please visit hebermarket.com.

