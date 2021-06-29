Enjoy local food, drink, shopping and live music in downtown Heber City

You're invited to the all new Heber Market on Main!

Every Thursday evening from 5 to 9, there will be a Farmer's Market with lots of local vendors selling food, drink, produce and more. And, every week there will be a concert featuring local and out-of-state artists.

Budah talked with Jody Summers who says the Market on Main is a small town, world-class event!

She introduced us to students from Wasatch High School who'll be selling some trees and plants, as well as vendor called "PolyAsian Drinks". You'll find both of them at the Market on Main.

For more information please visit hebermarket.com.