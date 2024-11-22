Enjoy music on the Bayou and traditional New Orleans flavors at Disneyland Resort

It's a whole new experience inside New Orleans Square at Disneyland Resort now that it's the home of Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

That's the newest attraction that is the place where "Splash Mountain" once stood.

The area has been transformed with the sights, sounds and tastes of New Orleans.

It's a special spot at the Resort, because it's the last area that Walt Disney himself worked on.

Guests will enjoy listening to the Jambalaya Jazz Band as they wander the streets and through the boutiques and shops.

You'll also want to stop and eat because there is gumbo, shrimp and grits, Po' boys and of course beignets.

Go to Disneyland.com to make your reservation and to learn more.

