Enjoy new Spring menu options at Laurel Brasserie and Bar

Laurel Brasserie & Bar is a perfect spot in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City to enjoy a casual and vibrant dining experience.

They serve European-inspired food without all the fuss!

And, this Spring they have new items on the menu.

Chef de Cuisine Natalie Miller joined us with a look at some of them which include:

• Oyster Mushroom "Calamari" – Fried Oyster Mushrooms Served with Tartar Sauce, Lemon

• Steamed Mussels & Clams – Spicy Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Fennel, Parsley

• New England Clam Chowder – Manila Clams, Potatoes, Bacon, Celery

• Donna Dinora Pizza – Grilled Shrimp, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Pistachio Pesto

• Chicken Fricassee – Crispy Baby Artichokes, Orange-Caraway Glazed Carrots, Asparagus, Natural Jus

• Country Style Pork Chop – Warm Potato Salad With Fava Beans, Morel Mushrooms, Creamy Demi Glaze

If you love to brunch, try their Sunday Brunch each week 9:30 am - 1:30 pm. This brunch is so popular, Mother's Day weekend is already sold out.

But, make your reservation now for another week and indulge in cooking and carving stations, a dedicated kids' area, desserts and seasonal offerings including a Raw Bar this year.

For more information please visit: laurelslc.com.