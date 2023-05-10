Watch Now
Enjoy new Spring menu options at Laurel Brasserie and Bar

Spring at Laurel Brasserie and Bar
Laurel Brasserie &amp; Bar is a great downtown spot to enjoy a delicious meal or Sunday brunch.
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 15:34:02-04

Laurel Brasserie & Bar is a perfect spot in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City to enjoy a casual and vibrant dining experience.

They serve European-inspired food without all the fuss!

And, this Spring they have new items on the menu.

Chef de Cuisine Natalie Miller joined us with a look at some of them which include:

• Oyster Mushroom "Calamari" – Fried Oyster Mushrooms Served with Tartar Sauce, Lemon
• Steamed Mussels & Clams – Spicy Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Fennel, Parsley
• New England Clam Chowder – Manila Clams, Potatoes, Bacon, Celery
• Donna Dinora Pizza – Grilled Shrimp, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Pistachio Pesto
• Chicken Fricassee – Crispy Baby Artichokes, Orange-Caraway Glazed Carrots, Asparagus, Natural Jus
• Country Style Pork Chop – Warm Potato Salad With Fava Beans, Morel Mushrooms, Creamy Demi Glaze

If you love to brunch, try their Sunday Brunch each week 9:30 am - 1:30 pm. This brunch is so popular, Mother's Day weekend is already sold out.

But, make your reservation now for another week and indulge in cooking and carving stations, a dedicated kids' area, desserts and seasonal offerings including a Raw Bar this year.

For more information please visit: laurelslc.com.

