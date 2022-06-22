Enjoy Park City's Savor the Summit at High West Distillery

It's one of the most coveted events in Park City and it's back after the pandemic hiatus.

Savor the Summit gives you a chance to dine on the “Grande Table” down the center of Historic Main Street.

Each Park City restaurant offers a unique menu to customers but tickets set out fast so if you don't have a seat at the table, you can enjoy the High West Distillery spirit garden on the corner of Main Street and Heber Avenue.

You can also visit High West year-round - They have three locations, two in Park City on Park Avenue near lower Main Street and their distillery in Wanship, Utah.

For more information on their whiskeys, craft cocktails, dining menus, or three locations, go to highwest.com and for information about Savor the Summit and other Park City restaurants go to parkcityrestaurants.com.