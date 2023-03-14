Enjoy Pi Day with delicious pies

March 14th, better yet known as Pi Day calls for PIE but of course!

Jenny Hardman paid a visit to Pie Fight to chat with owner & head baker, Sarah Warner.

Sarah explained that the name Pie Fight is in reference to the pies fighting each week to stay on the menu. Every 1-2 weeks the menu changes... the pies that sell the most stay on the menu, the pies that don't do as well lose the fight and are taken off the menu.

Blueberry Lemon is always winning the pie fight and always on the menu. Other flavors you can enjoy are Bourbon Caramel Apple, Cinnamon Sugar Crust Bites (Scrappies), Classic Cherry, Mini Boston Cream, Mini Boston Cream, Mini Oreo Brownie, Macaroni & Cheese Pie and more!

If there's a pie you like that's not on the weekly menu you can place a custom order by emailing Orders@ThePieFight.com and for more info go to thepiefight.com

Pie Fight

937 East 900 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84105