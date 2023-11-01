Enjoy some family time this week with these family-friendly activities

You can enjoy magic and comedy right at your table as you're enjoying ice cream and chocolates. Every Wednesday, Hatch Family Chocolates offers this free entertainment to customers starting at 7pm. Click here for more information.

The Great Annual Utah Model Train Expo is happening on Friday, November, 3 from 3-9pm and Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 9-5pm at the Davis Conference Center. Train enthusiasts of all ages can get up close to the model trains and railroads. Click here for more information.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is celebrating Luz de las Naciones or Light of the Nations. This annual event features 1,000 volunteers performing music and dances representing Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Spain. Performances are Friday, November 3, 2023 at 6pm and Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8pm at the Conference Center. Click here for more information.

You also still have a chance to visit some haunted attractions before they disappear for the season. Fear Factory and Nightmare on 13th in Salt Lake City as well as Castle of Chaos in Midvale all go through Saturday, November 4, 2023. Asylum 49 in Tooele is open until November 11, 2023.

