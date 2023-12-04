Enjoy the warm fire and make a s'more at Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point

Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point is Utah's largest light display. It has millions of lights in 28 sections.

And, there's a lot more to do in addition to strolling through the lights. You can make a reservation for a firepit or an igloo.

You can have up to eight guests at a firepit, and it comes with a s'mores kit.

The igloos are decorated and include eight "Choose 2" punch cards, which is the best way to enjoy sweet treats and save at the same time.

There's also a "Proposal Igloo" to make your marriage proposal even more memorable.

Some of the delicious holiday food available at concessions include mini donuts, hot cocoa, cookies, stroop waffles, reindeer chow and more.

You can learn all about it and get your tickets at thanksgivingpoint.org.

