Enjoy these non-alcoholic wines and canned cocktails all month long!

A lot of people do "Dry January", and give up drinking alcohol during the first month of the year.

But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a nice glass of wine or a canned cocktail, without the alcohol.

Jim Santangelo, with the Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with some drinks to enjoy all month long!

Zilch non-alcoholic Brut Rose, California

This pink bubbly shows soft strawberry and cranberry flavors

Giesen non-alcoholic Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Racy crisp green apple and lime

Waterbrook non-alcoholic Red Blend, Washington

Rich red blend showing ripe black raspberry flavors

You can learn more at WineAcademyofUtah.com.