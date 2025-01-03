Enjoy these non-alcoholic wines and canned cocktails all month long!

A lot of people do "Dry January", and give up drinking alcohol during the first month of the year.
But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a nice glass of wine or a canned cocktail, without the alcohol.
Jim Santangelo, with the Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with some drinks to enjoy all month long!
Zilch non-alcoholic Brut Rose, California
This pink bubbly shows soft strawberry and cranberry flavors
Giesen non-alcoholic Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Racy crisp green apple and lime
Waterbrook non-alcoholic Red Blend, Washington
Rich red blend showing ripe black raspberry flavors
You can learn more at WineAcademyofUtah.com.