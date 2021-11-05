Watch
The Place

Actions

Enjoy working for a stable, Utah institution that just celebrated its 50th anniversary!

items.[0].videoTitle
If you're looking for a career change, UTA is looking for bus operators. Find out about a same-day hiring event.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 16:19:14-04

You're invited to attend a same-day bus operator hiring event!

Utah Transit Authority is looking for bus operators and the starting wage is $19.57.

There's also a $1,000 hiring incentive, and no CDL license is needed to start!

In addition, perks include medical, dental, retirement pension, educational assistance and more!

You could be interviews and hired on the spot if you have what it takes!

UTA is a stable, Utah institution celebrating 50 years!

The Hiring Event is on Saturday, November 6, 10am-3pm at 669 West 200 South in Salt Lake City.

For more information please visit rideuta.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere