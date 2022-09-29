Watch Now
Enroll in Pre-K today for free and take part in a free fun family event

Waterford Upstart helps kids learn to read before kindergarten
Waterford Upstart is having a fun event to add to your fall calendars.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 15:33:20-04

Chalk the Walk Family Fall Festival is a free event for the entire family.

It's happening in the outdoor space of the Utah Contemporary Museum of Art on October 8 from 12-4 p.m.

The event, hosted by Waterford Upstart, includes chalk drawing, arts and crafts, balloon animals, face painting, a pumpkin patch, music, dancing and food.

Kim Fischer, National Spokesperson for Waterford.org, joined us in studio to talk about the early education nonprofit program.

She says it was created in combination with the state legislature and it costs families nothing.

Waterford Upstart is used in the year before kindergarten.

The program offers 15 minutes of reading, 5 days a week. Science and math courses are also available.

The average child who graduates the program is said to enter kindergarten reading at a first-grade level.

For more information and to get the program go to waterfordupstart.org or you can call 888-982-9898.

