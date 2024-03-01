Ensuring good physical and mental health in women during and after pregnancy

While the fertility rate in Utah has been on a downward trend since 2011 – Utah still has one of the highest birth rates nationwide.

Utah women had over 45,000 babies in 2022 which is why it continues to be important to ensure good physical and mental health among women during and after pregnancy.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of new moms. It can pose a threat to women's heart health during pregnancy and later in life, making it important that women understand how to care for themselves and their baby.

Dr. Donna Milavetz, Regence Bluecross Blueshield of Utah, joined Jenny Hardman to discuss Maternal Heart Health.

High blood pressure that develops during pregnancy is associated with a 67% higher risk of later cardiovascular disease. Preeclampsia is associated with a 75% higher risk of later death from cardiovascular disease. The odds of cardiovascular disease in women who have gestational diabetes is 68% higher compared with those who do not.

We need to also monitor mental health in new moms. Changes that happen to a woman's body after pregnancy can affect her mental and social well-being.

Up to half of new mothers experience at least minor depressive symptoms, however, experts say the condition still frequently goes undiagnosed and untreated. Asking questions on how someone is feeling is now standard and we should be doing more to increase awareness of this.

When problems do arise, families and friends should recognize this is really common and there are health care resources available.

As women grow and change so does their risk for cardiovascular disease. Go Red for Women and Regence are here for their health and well-being at every age, stage, and season of their lives.

On March 8th, the American Heart Association Utah Division will host the Go Red for Women Luncheon at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center.

This event is all about education, hearing from survivors and keynote speakers, while enjoying lunch.

For more information and tickets go to heart.org/utahgored.