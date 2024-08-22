Enter to win a Lifetime shed and more!

You have just one more chance this summer to win some great prizes from the Lifetime Store!

Lifetime offers the most diverse and innovative line of basketball and playground systems, sheds, watersports equipment, grills, and more.

For a full list of products, visit lifetime.com

This month's prize package includes:



1 - Utility Shed (model # 60441u)

1 - 150 gallon deck box (model #60340)

1 - Storage Locker (model #60226)

No purchase necessary. This particular contest starts on August 5, 2024 and ends on August 25 , 2024. Enter the giveaway at fox13now.com/lifetime

