Envision Utah is focused on bringing awareness on what we need to do to prepare for a big earthquake

Six years ago a 5.7 earthquake shook Magna and was felt across the Wasatch Front.

Many people consider it a wake-up call to prepare for the "big one".

We know Utah is due for a major earthquake sometime in the next 50 years.

Envision Utah Communications Coordinator Allegra Sturdevant, says when most people think of preparing for an earthquake, they think about individual preparedness.

Envision Utah's campaign, funded by FEMA, is focused on bringing awareness to what we need to do as a state/communities to prepare.

Allegra says the main areas we need to focus on are aqueducts, unreinforced masonry buildings (URM buildings) and infrastructure.

Utah's four major aqueducts all cross the Wasatch fault line in multiple places, which means they could be severely damaged in a major quake. Reinforcing them is critical.

Allegra says Utah has many URM buildings in the state, from homes to important buildings like schools. Retrofitting and renovating these buildings will be an important part of state preparedness.

She says "We are a resilient state! We want this to carry over into how we approach seismic resilience."

You can learn more at envisionutah.org.