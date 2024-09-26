ES Solar is a top-rated solar and backup battery company.

They have been in business for more than 15 years and they are a true solar electric contractor. They handle everything in-house. They don't outsource anything.

ES Solar has more than 12,000 customers in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and California and they have offices across Utah and in California and Idaho. Their headquarters is in Layton, Utah.

In 2020, Rocky Mountain Power started offering a rebate for customers to add a battery to their solar panels. ES Solar has done more than 90 percent of those battery rebates.

Also in partnership with Rocky Mountain Power, they have helped to build the largest virtual power plant in the nation.

In late 2023 ES Solar started their battery "Go Back" program, which is the first of its kind in the solar industry. They go back to all existing solar in Utah and Idaho and "Firm Up" by adding a battery.

ES Solar offers a lifetime warranty for their customers, as well as a solar production guarantee.

You can learn more at essolar.com.