Escape from the city and be a part of a farm for the day at Cross E Ranch's Baby Animal Festival

Spring has sprung and baby animals are being born at Cross E Ranch in Salt Lake City.

It's only about 10 minutes from downtown, but you'll feel a world away on the farm.

Heather Limon and her brother are the owners of Cross E Ranch and right now she says she feels like the mother of dozens of newborns, including baby goats.

"We feed these bottles by hand, every one of them four or five times a day, so we start at 6am and we go home around 11pm," Heather says.

Your kids can get right in the middle of her "kids", they can sit on a bench and the baby goats will jump and play.

There are also calves, bunnies, sheep, lambs and chicks too!

In addition to baby animals, Cross E Ranch has a giant slide, zip line and games for the kids as well as a garden area, picnic tables and yummy food for sale.

The festival runs through May 7, every day except Sundays, but you do need to buy your tickets online before you arrive.

You can get your tickets and find more information at crosseranch.com.