Even during the pandemic, if the time is right for you, it is still a good time to have a baby

If the timing is good for you to start or add to your family, doctors say it's perfectly safe to be pregnant and deliver during a pandemic.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Mar 10, 2021
If you've been putting off plans to have a baby because of the pandemic, Dr. Susan Horvath with St. Mark's OBGYN says you don't have to. Dr. Horvath says it is still a good time to have a baby.

She says they've only seen mild cases of COVID-19 during pregnancy and no cases that needed hospitalization or ICU.

St. Mark's OBGYN and St. Mark's Hospital are following CDC precautions to keep all patients safe including masking, hand washing, and avoiding large crowds.

The hospital is following a one visitor policy. One person is allowed in during delivery and will be the only person allowed throughout the patient's stay.

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations during pregnancy, Dr. Horvath says it should be a woman's choice. Right now data is not quite there yet and there are no long-term studies, but based on the research there is, Dr. Horvath says it appears that it is safe to get the vaccine while pregnant.

You can find Dr. Horvath at the Women's Pavilion at St. Park's Hospital. There is a great team there of seven physicians and three midwives, so they can serve all of your OBGYN needs.

You can schedule an appointment at StMarksOBGYN.com or call the clinic at 801-268-6811 to schedule.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
