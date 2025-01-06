Watch Now
Even during the winter Urban Hill incorporates seasonal ingredients into the menu

Roasted Squash Curry at Urban Hill made with produce from Salt Lake City Winter's Market
Even during the winter months Urban Hill's Executive Chef Nick Zocco likes to incorporate seasonal ingredients into his dishes.

Chef Nick joined us in our kitchen with a recipe for Roasted Squash Curry.

He says he has a passion for collaborating with and supporting local farms, as well as selecting produce from the Salt Lake City Winter's Farmers Market.

Chef Nick says there is a lot of produce that is in season from January through March, that at-home chefs will also enjoy using.

"Urban Hill" is an acclaimed fine dining destination and is helping to put Salt Lake City on the map as a nationally recognized hospitality destination.

Chef Nick has been at the helm of the restaurant since its conception and over the years has led the team to national notoriety, including being a favorite brunch spot of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City".

You can learn more at urban-hill.com.

