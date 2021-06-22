Even in our "hot" real estate market, there are no high bidding wars at Woodside Homes

We've all heard how "hot" the real estate market in Utah is right now.

But, Claire Larson, Director of Marketing at Woodside Homes, says they are focused on the customer experience and they're handing price increases without changing contracts or allowing bidding wars.

All model homes are open and available to tour and walk ins are welcome. You can also call for an appointment.

Claire says there are a few Quick Movie-in homes available, including a beautiful Model Home located in their Halls Crossing community in Hooper.

There are also lots available now at all Woodside Homes communities across the Wasatch Front available first come, first serve.

Woodside still allows customers to personalize their new homes, in the Inspiration Gallery and professional designers are the best in the state.

Find out more by visiting woodsidehomes.com/utah