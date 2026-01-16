Even introverts can enjoy group game nights again.

Aishah Stone says she started Comfy Cozy Games to provide game nights for introverted people in cozy places, outside of bars.

She says "I went to a lot of local game nights and felt like the environment was to loud... or I was out of place."

An introvert herself, she says her game nights are geared towards people who are not outgoing.

When a new game-player shows up she will introduce herself, ask you game preferences, then find a table for you and introduce you to each person at the table.

Ages of players range from 20's to 50's and it's a safe space for everyone so no "NSFW" (Not Suitable For Work) games are allowed. Guests can leave a game for any reason and they have a no tolerance policy for harassment of any kind.

They have upcoming events like a tea party, ice cream social, cozy movie night and a sushi night — and are also planning family nights.

They're also looking for businesses who would like to host more game nights.

You can learn more at comfycozygames.com.