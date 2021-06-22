Even Post Malone likes one of this week's #TakeoutTuesday spots

Post Malone has been spotted at one of the spots Chase from Salt Lake Foodie is recommending in this week's #TakeoutTuesday.
The singer who lives in Utah has visited 'Mr. Charlie Chicken Finger' in Murray. (They also have a location in Draper).
Chase says you can't go wrong with the following menu items:
- The Plate - 5 Fingers, Slaw, Fries, 2 Sauces and Texas Toast
- Nashville Po' Boy - 3 Fingers tossed in Nashville Hot Honey Sauce, Slaw, Pickles on a Fresh Roll served with Fries
This week Chase is also recommending 'Curry Pizza Kitchen' in South Jordan. Here's his faves there:
- Paneer Pakora Crispy chunks of paneer, dipped in a spiced chickpea batter and deep fried
- COCONUT KORMA - Cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices
- PINEAPPLE - Cooked with pineapple, onion, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and species
- Paneer Naan
You can get more foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie on Instagram and Facebook.