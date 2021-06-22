Watch
The Place

Actions

Even Post Malone likes one of this week's #TakeoutTuesday spots

items.[0].videoTitle
Post Malone has been spotted at one of the spots Salt Lake Foodie is recommending in this week's #TakeoutTuesday.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 15:21:50-04

Post Malone has been spotted at one of the spots Chase from Salt Lake Foodie is recommending in this week's #TakeoutTuesday.

The singer who lives in Utah has visited 'Mr. Charlie Chicken Finger' in Murray. (They also have a location in Draper).

Chase says you can't go wrong with the following menu items:

  • The Plate - 5 Fingers, Slaw, Fries, 2 Sauces and Texas Toast
  • Nashville Po' Boy - 3 Fingers tossed in Nashville Hot Honey Sauce, Slaw, Pickles on a Fresh Roll served with Fries

This week Chase is also recommending 'Curry Pizza Kitchen' in South Jordan. Here's his faves there:

  • Paneer Pakora Crispy chunks of paneer, dipped in a spiced chickpea batter and deep fried
  • COCONUT KORMA - Cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices
  • PINEAPPLE - Cooked with pineapple, onion, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and species
  • Paneer Naan

You can get more foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere