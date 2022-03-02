Even the Dog Knows is a novel that takes readers on a thousand-mile journey to find lasting love

Even the Dog Knows is a novel that takes readers on a thousand-mile journey to find forgiveness, understanding, healing, and the meaning of true and lasting love.

Written by Jason Wright, the New York Times bestselling Author of Christmas Jars, The Wednesday Letters, The Cross Gardener, and many others... the new novel goes on sale Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

On that same day, Wright is beginning a reenactment of a road trip in the book that will take him from Woodstock, Virginia to Gulf Breeze, Florida. Along the way he'll stop in towns for signing events.

Even the Dog Knows explores the story of an estranged couple and their beloved dog, who take a long journey to be together again.

Wright says he wrote the first draft of the book during the early days of the pandemic. In an attempt to remain connected with others, he wrote online while people watched.

"Every day for six weeks I would log on to Google docs and whoever wanted could join and watch me write the first draft of what became Even the Dog Knows. The story is all about a family reconnecting, which is somewhat ironic, but perhaps inspired by the emphasis on social distancing early in the pandemic," says Wright.

The book's publisher, Shadow Mountain held a virtual "Dogs Know Things" contest. The top three most-like finalists per category will be invited to a live, virtual event on Saturday, March 5, 2022. You can find more information on that here.

You can learn more at jasonfwright.com.

