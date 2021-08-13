Watch
Even the employees don't know the secret ingredients for this frothy Harry Potter-like drink

If you're a fan of Harry Potter and his favorite drink, this food truck could serve at your next event.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Aug 13, 2021
If you've been to Universal Studios, chances are you've tasted the Harry Potter drinks.

Utah's unique Butter3eer Food Truck serves up the drinks, typically frozen with a frothy top and sometimes hot like a white cocoa. All are non-alcoholic.

The owner, Devanie Stout, says she put a lot of time, money, trips to London, Florida and California in to tasting the originals and coming up with their own recipes. She says even the employees don't know the secret ingredients.

You can find more information on social media: @buttereer.

